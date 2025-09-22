Activist and author Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Mysuru Dasara festivities

This auspicious inauguration has, however, surmounted considerable controversy and a legal proceeding, with some Hindutva and fundamentalist groups opposing the presence of Mushtaq as chief guest because she is a Muslim woman. Some referenced an old video where she questioned the exclusive worship of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, which some interpret as exclusionary to minorities. Critics thus raised both religious and identity-based objections, fuelling social media debates and petitions against her role.

However, the Supreme Court rejected these challenges, reaffirming the Karnataka High Court’s view and asking, “How can the state distinguish between A, B and C?” — a clear reference to the secular ethos enshrined in the Indian Constitution and upholding the right of the government as a secular entity to treat all citizens equally.

Mushtaq herself responded that her words had been misrepresented and reaffirmed the festival’s inclusive spirit: “Dasara is everyone’s festival, it is the Naada Habba. It is our duty to respect and take joy in the land and its language. Calling Chamundeshwari ‘mother’, calling it Naada Habba is part of our culture, ” she said — though there were equally critics for that statement as well, arguing no true Muslim would actually acknowledge a 'kafir' deity thus.