Investors lose Rs 5.76 lakh cr: FII sell-offs, global jitters dunk Sensex under 67,000

Indian stock markets experienced a sharp downturn on Tuesday, 12 November, wiping out Rs 5.76 lakh crore in market capitalisation as investors pulled back after a promising start to the day.

By the closing bell, Sensex had dropped over 800 points and Nifty slipped below the 23,900 mark, bringing the total BSE market capitalisation to just Rs 439.27 lakh crore.

Heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, SBI, NTPC, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance contributed to the decline, with HDFC Bank alone responsible for a 324-point drop in the Sensex. Analysts note that this broad-based selling reflects not only domestic challenges but also global market jitters.

Asian markets, particularly Chinese stocks and semiconductor sectors, saw similar declines as investors reacted to policy uncertainties under US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration. However, Bitcoin defied the downward trend, reaching an all-time high of $89,637 amid optimism that potential US tax cuts and deregulation could support select asset classes.