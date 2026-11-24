Steve Jobs and the transformation of Apple

Perhaps the most celebrated corporate comeback remains that of Steve Jobs, who returned to Apple in 1997, more than a decade after leaving the company following an internal power struggle.

His return followed Apple’s acquisition of NeXT, the computer company he founded after his departure in 1985.

At the time, Apple was struggling financially, recording a net loss of approximately $1.05 billion in the 1997 financial year. Within a year, it returned to profitability, posting a net profit of $309 million.

Under Jobs, Apple introduced a succession of products that reshaped the global consumer technology industry, including the iPod, iPhone and iPad.

By August 2011, shortly before Jobs stepped down for health reasons, Apple had emerged as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

Founder-led growth at Google

Google co-founder Larry Page returned as chief executive in April 2011, a decade after handing over the position to Eric Schmidt.

His second stint coincided with Google’s expansion across digital advertising, mobile technology and other emerging businesses.

In 2015, a corporate restructuring led to the creation of Alphabet, with Page becoming its chief executive and Sundar Pichai taking charge of Google.

The broader business expanded substantially during this period, with annual revenue growing from approximately $29.3 billion in 2010 to $161.9 billion in 2019, the year Page stepped down as Alphabet CEO.