MRF: From Rs 11 on debut to Rs 1 lakh

In a significant development, tyre manufacturer MRF achieved a new milestone on Tuesday as its stock crossed the remarkable Rs 1 lakh mark. During the day, the stock soared to a staggering Rs 1,00,300, reaching its 52-week high on the BSE. Ultimately, MRF's shares closed at Rs 99,950.65, reflecting a 1.02 per cent gain. In intra-day trading, the stock witnessed a notable increase of 1.37 per cent, reaching Rs 1,00,300.

Over at the NSE (National Stock Exchange), MRF's shares exhibited impressive performance, advancing by 1.48 per cent and hitting a record high of Rs 1,00,439.95 during the day. The day concluded with the stock closing at Rs 99,900, reflecting a gain of 0.94 per cent. MRF's stock has rallied by an impressive 12.89 per cent thus far, cementing its position as one of the leading stocks in the Indian stock market.