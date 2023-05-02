Priyanka, Nick twinning in monochrome at Met Gala Carpet

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, who is receiving good response to her streaming show 'Citadel', and known for putting her best fashion foot forward for the Met Gala, didn't disappoint her fans at the recent edition of the fashion mega event which was held recently at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.



The actress was seen on the Met Gala red carpet along with her husband Nick Jonas. She wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. Interestingly, Priyanka's entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers at the Met Gala.