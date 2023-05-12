TV Review: 'Dahaad' will chill you to the bone

Dahaad (Prime Video, 8 Episodes)

Rating: ****

Heartstopping in its depiction of savagery in the atmosphere of normalcy, Dahaad is the kind of rare, engrossing thriller that makes you forgive all the excesses of exacerbated drama that we see in OTT serials. Weird and wearisome were the words for Tooth Pari and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Dahaad puts the roar back into the OTT viewing experience. It is astutely written (by Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah and Zoya Akhtar), taking sharp U-turns in the narrative when you least expect them. For example, there is this nocturnal interlude (the series captures sounds and flavours of a sweltering small town) somewhere in the mid-series where the protagonist Anjali Bhaati peeks into a sinister van.

Suddenly, she is pushed inside and driven off. It is a heart-in-the-mouth moment, but it isn't meant to tease and provoke the audience. There are many shock waves running through the plot as twenty-nine women get murdered by one man.