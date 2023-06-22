Fatalities double due to heatwave in Bihar's Buxar
India is currently sweltering under a deadly heat wave, with temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius being measured in northern India
With Bihar under the severe grip of a heatwave, Buxar DM Anshul Agrawal said on Wednesday, June 21, that 70 to 80 dead bodies are coming to the Mukti Dham cremation ground in the city every day.
"On normal days, 40 to 45 bodies wcremated at Mukti Dham, which have now gone up to 70 to 80 every day. It is a natural calamity and we are taking every possible step to provide relief to the common people. We have made arrangements for medicines at all government hospitals besides forming a dedicated ward for heatwave patients at the Sadar hospital," Agrawal said.
Due to the large number of deaths every day, people are waiting for their turn to cremate the bodies. Cremations are taking place even at night. The prices of wood and other necessary items used for cremation have also gone up at the cremation ground.
The situation is almost similar in most of the districts. According to the Met department, 35 districts are under the grip of strong heatwave with the maximum temperature touching 45-degree Celsius in Sheikhpura, Jamui, Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Rohtas Kaimur, Aurangabad and other districts.
Agrawal said that as the humidity is also high in these districts, people are sweating more and losing water from their body, which is one of the major reasons for the high number of fatalities.
People need to drink water, glucose, juice, aam panna and other liquids to maintain fluid in the body, health experts suggested.
Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Health Ministers and officials of seven states affected by heatwaves via video conferencing to assess and review preparedness for heat-related illnesses.
Mandaviya told health ministers that with coordinated actions, "we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves".
After the meeting, Mandaviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Had a fruitful meeting with Health Ministers and senior officers of seven states affected by heat waves, along with Minister Nityanand Raiji. Highlighted the importance of joint efforts between Centre and States for effective management of any disaster, including severe heatwaves."
The Union Health Minister said: "With coordinated actions, we can surely ensure there are no deaths due to heat waves. Also, urged States to implement the State Action Plans at the ground levels with a timely warning to the people, and ensure preventive preparedness to reduce the severe impact of heatwaves."
With IANS inputs
