Fatalities double due to heatwave in Bihar's Buxar

With Bihar under the severe grip of a heatwave, Buxar DM Anshul Agrawal said on Wednesday, June 21, that 70 to 80 dead bodies are coming to the Mukti Dham cremation ground in the city every day.

"On normal days, 40 to 45 bodies wcremated at Mukti Dham, which have now gone up to 70 to 80 every day. It is a natural calamity and we are taking every possible step to provide relief to the common people. We have made arrangements for medicines at all government hospitals besides forming a dedicated ward for heatwave patients at the Sadar hospital," Agrawal said.

Due to the large number of deaths every day, people are waiting for their turn to cremate the bodies. Cremations are taking place even at night. The prices of wood and other necessary items used for cremation have also gone up at the cremation ground.