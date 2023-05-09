Wrestlers vs WFI chief: DCW summons DCP New Delhi over inaction

"It is very unfortunate that no accused in the matter has been arrested till date. Also, Delhi Police has failed to record statements of survivors under 164 CrPC even after passing over 10 days of registration of FIR. This is very serious. The accused should be arrested immediately and the statement of survivors should be registered. Also, action should be taken against concerned police officers for failing to record their statement under 164 CrPC," said Maliwal.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have achieved Olympic and World Championships recognition, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief.