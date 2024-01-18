Davos updates: Blinken says Gaza suffering 'gut-wrenching'

Watchdog tells DW 2024 could bring more elections and less democracy

A wave of major elections in 2024 could paradoxically lead to a setback for democracy around the world, warns Lord Mark Brown, president of the Open Society Foundation, an NGO.

Brown spoke to DW from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying elections from the US to Europe and India will put the resiliency of democratic institutions to the test when more than 2 billion people go to the polls this year.

"We could end up with a year of a record number of elections and a disappointingly less amount of democracy," he said.

Brown told DW the biggest test would be the upcoming US elections in November, where Donald Trump is poised to run against President Joe Biden.

Elections in Europe are also likely to be a test, he said, with right-wing parties seeing a wider embrace in recent years.

He spoke of the risk of "authoritarians sitting in the parliament," both in the EU and in individual member states.

India will go to the polls this year, too, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to win re-election. Critics point to Modi’s political excesses, including pressuring media outlets and pushing Hindu nationalism, as signs of authoritarian behavior.

Brown warned against portraying voters as having authoritarian tendencies or rejecting democracy. He said many simply feel pressure from rising cost of living, increased migration and growing political uncertainty.

"It's these sets of immediate quality-of-life, security-of-life and pocketbook issues that determine voting," Brown said.