War in Gaza: What it means for IMEC, the India–West Asia corridor

At the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September 2023, India announced an ambitious venture called the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor (IMEC).

Backed by the US, EU and Middle Eastern leaders such as Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the IMEC is a proposed ship and rail corridor that would connect India to the Middle East and Europe.

US President Joe Biden said the project would offer "endless opportunities." European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called it "the most direct connection to date between India, the Arabian Gulf and Europe." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said IMEC would form the "basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come."

However, the Israel-Hamas war has halted progress on IMEC, as have attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels. The project's future is now somewhat uncertain.

How has Israel's war on Hamas impacted the project?

One of the selling points of IMEC is that it would help promote economic integration and partnership within the Middle East, connecting as it would the countries of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.

However, such a vision depends on peace in the region and the Israel-Hamas war has massively upended the security situation. Added to that, fury in Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Israel's bombardment of Gaza has undermined efforts to improve relations between Israel and some of its Arab neighbours.