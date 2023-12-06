Looking forward to see results of India's probe on Pannun: US

The US has said that it is looking forward to seeing the results of India's investigation into the plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader, and will not make any assessments before the probe is finished.

"We have noted at the most senior levels of this government -- the Secretary of State has raised this directly with his foreign counterpart that we take this issue very seriously. They told us they would conduct an investigation," US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said in his news briefing on Tuesday, 5 December.

"They have publicly announced an investigation. And now we’ll wait to see the results of the investigation, but it’s something we take very seriously," Miller said in response to a question on developments in the case at the diplomatic level.

He further said that it would be "inappropriate" for him to comment on a "law enforcement matter" as the Department of Justice is presenting the case in court.

"We are looking forward to seeing the results of that (India's) investigation, and I’m not going to make any assessments, obviously, before the investigation itself is completed," Miller told reporters.

The comments come a week after the White House said that it takes the allegations that an Indian was involved in a foiled bid to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on its soil "very seriously".