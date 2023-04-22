Rajasthan govt says 40 Rajasthanis stranded in Sudan, issues helpline numbers

Dhiraj Srivastava, resident commissioner (Bikaner House) in Delhi and commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, attended a meeting with MEA officials in the national capital to discuss the current situation and ensure that all Rajasthanis in Sudan receive the necessary assistance.



"The state government is committed to ensuring the safety of its citizens in the conflict zone and will work with NRR Mitras to support those affected by the conflict in Sudan," Srivastava said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued directions for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan as he carried out a detailed review of the security situation in the African country at a high-level meeting.