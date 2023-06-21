Senate Committee to consider resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India

The bipartisan resolution commits to deepening US assistance to the region through the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development using funding mechanisms such as the Countering Chinese Influence Fund.



It also encourages like-minded international partners and donors to bolster their assistance efforts to Arunachal Pradesh.



The resolution supports further strengthening the US-India bilateral partnership, including through enhanced defence interoperability and information-sharing especially for early warning systems, the United States-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, further economic cooperation, and our broad and long-standing people-to-people ties.



Among other things, the resolution promotes enhancing our multilateral cooperation with India through the Quad, the East Asia Summit alongside our partners in the Association for Southeast Asian Nations, and other international fora.