Will Myanmar cease-fire hold?

The recently China-brokered cease-fire between Myanmar's armed opposition groups and the ruling military does not mean the conflict will stop, analysts say.

The joint Three Brotherhood Alliance — an alliance between the Arakan Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army formed in June 2019 and supported by the pro-democracy civilian-led government and defense forces — has been the biggest threat to the Myanmar junta since a coup nearly three years ago.

Myanmar has been in chaos ever since General Min Aung Hlaing and his military forces overthrew the democratically elected government in February 2021. The coup sparked an armed conflict between the civilian-led National Unity Government, people defense forces and ethnic armed groups.

Operation 1027

The conflict was seen as a war of attrition until a sweeping offensive that began with Operation 1027 in October, with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA) from Myanmar's Shan State joining forces. Their aim has been to remove military rule in disputed territories, and in nearly three months, dozens of townships and hundreds of junta-held military bases have been captured. The offensive has also spread to other regions and states in Myanmar.

Kyaw Hsan Hlaing, a political analyst from Myanmar. says the recent offensive has now motivated opposing groups throughout the country to battle back.

"The success of Operation 1027 has been a historical milestone for the Myanmar resistance and civil war, marking the major achievement in taking down several cities. This accomplishment has motivated the rest of the major resistance groups across the country," he said.

One the biggest successes from the rebel offensive so far is the capture of Laukkai, the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone, which is along the Myanmar-China border, with the MNDAA claiming control of the city earlier this month.