RESET: The post office effect

I am a letter writer in an age where people consider a social media ‘like’ a conversation. I also always choose India Post over couriers. The reason? I just love how a post office makes me feel—that sense of time standing still in some spaces, no matter how much the world changes around us.

Growing up, we were surrounded by red letter boxes. There were at least three in the walk from my home to school. In bigger, busier areas, there were also blue ones (for metros) and green ones (to indicate local post).

As a child, I often stood in front of these boxes and spent several minutes deliberating over which box my letters, New Year or Diwali cards should go into and wondering what would happen if a letter went into the wrong box? I also wondered if there was a place that missing letters ended up in and fantasised about a Museum of Lost Letters. Oh, the possibilities!

‘The proper definition of a man is an animal that writes letters,’ wrote Lewis Carroll. While the excitement attached to the receipt of a reply was unparalleled, it feels good even now to remember little me visualising the journey of my letter once I had dropped it into the post box. Where would it be at this point? Which river or ocean would it be crossing? When would it reach my friend? Would she be home when it arrived? Would she read it once or many times? Would she keep it carefully? Would she write back immediately? What paper would she use?