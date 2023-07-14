66% reduction in vegetable supply, rotting produce reaching Delhi NCR
Essential commodities are being sold at four times the regular rate
Delhi NCR has been grappling with exorbitant prices of vegetables and grocery items, placing a heavy burden on its residents.
Essential commodities such as vegetables, spices, pulses, fruits, dry fruits and edible oils are being sold at four times their regular rates.
The Ghazipur vegetable mandi, the area's largest wholesale market, is seeing up to 66 per cent reduction in supplies, resulting in retail prices skyrocketing.
For the past few weeks, the escalating prices of tomatoes have caused significant distress among households in the city.
This surge has also affected the prices of other vegetables and essential goods required for everyday cooking, leaving little hope for a swift resolution.
Wholesalers in the market attribute this decline in supply to the incessant rain. “The current market volatility stems from a significant reduction in supply. While we have some control over the prices of onions and potatoes as they can be stored for extended periods, the situation is different for green vegetables. Without proper cold storage facilities, we are unable to store them even for a short duration. As a result, we lack control over the prices of these products,” said Suresh Khanna, a vegetable vendor in Ghazipur sabzi mandi.
Anar Singh, a wholesale dealer of vegetables, predicts that the crisis will worsen in the coming days, as authorities have taken limited action to alleviate the hardships faced by the residents.
He explains, "Crucial elements for a well-rounded meal now impose a severe strain on the average individual's financial resources. Over the past year, the prices of these items have experienced a two to three-fold spike. This upward trajectory shows no sign of abating in the foreseeable future due to supply shortages."
Market traders at Ghazipur claim that the number of trucks arriving at the market has significantly decreased. While over 3,500 trucks used to transport vegetables just a few weeks ago, only 1,100 trucks arrived on July 14.
Previously, Delhi's wholesale markets received supplies from various states across the country.
However, due to crop damage caused by heavy rains, the supply has been severely affected. Many states that used to send consignments to the capital are now prioritising their local markets, exacerbating the region's misery.
"We used to receive tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and South India. However, due to the rainfall affecting production, we are now solely dependent on Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. In this crisis, we hold little hope that other states will supply tomatoes to Delhi mandis, as they prioritize meeting their local market needs,” said Rajendra Kumar, a vegetable vendor at Ghazipur Mandi.
Moreover, it has been revealed that prices in local markets are spiking but in mandis are decreasing owing to late delivery and consequently, delivery of rotten produce. According to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), as of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 1,400 vehicles had entered the Azadpur Mandi, which was slightly lower compared to the past two days.
On Monday, July 10, there were 4,100 vehicles, while on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, there were 4,000.
On Thursday, July 13, the number decreased to 3,550 vehicles.
These numbers indicate that around 500 to 600 trucks are arriving late at the Mandi.
The Aadhtis (businesspeople) stated that those stuck in rain, floods, or traffic jams are delivering rotten products or products that rot within a few hours, resulting in losses for them.
Published: 14 Jul 2023, 3:12 PM