66% reduction in vegetable supply, rotting produce reaching Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR has been grappling with exorbitant prices of vegetables and grocery items, placing a heavy burden on its residents.

Essential commodities such as vegetables, spices, pulses, fruits, dry fruits and edible oils are being sold at four times their regular rates.

The Ghazipur vegetable mandi, the area's largest wholesale market, is seeing up to 66 per cent reduction in supplies, resulting in retail prices skyrocketing.

For the past few weeks, the escalating prices of tomatoes have caused significant distress among households in the city.

This surge has also affected the prices of other vegetables and essential goods required for everyday cooking, leaving little hope for a swift resolution.