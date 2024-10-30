Ahead of Diwali, Delhi air ‘poor’ amid struggle to enforce firecracker ban

Earlier, on Friday and Saturday (26–27 October), the city's AQI was in the 'poor' category, but on Sunday, it slipped into the 'very poor' category.

Out of 40 monitoring stations, 36 reported data, with air quality in eight stations — Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar — remaining 'very poor.'

In Delhi’s neighbouring areas in the NCR — Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida — air quality was slightly better but remained 'poor.'

In contrast, Faridabad’s air quality was 'moderate', with an AQI reading of 164.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said it has mobilised 377 teams to enforce the citywide firecracker ban, seizing 19,005 kg of firecrackers so far to curb pollution.

Environment minister Rai held a meeting on Tuesday, announcing that 300 teams from Delhi Police and 77 teams from the revenue department have been mobilised to enforce the cracker ban.

Rai reviewed the enforcement measures, emphasising a strict approach to curtail pollution as Diwali approaches.

"So far, these teams have seized 19,005 kg of firecrackers across Delhi," Rai said in a statement.