Alumni of school founded by Aroon Purie write to him about ‘hatred’ spread by some of his group's TV channels

The alumni of a school founded by media baron Aroon Purie and his wife Rekha Purie have emailed a letter addressed to him about the "communal hatred" being spread and the constitutional ideals being undermined by TV channels belonging to the India Today group.

Signed by 165 students from 18 batches of Vasant Valley School in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the letter, sent on Wednesday, 13 September, points out that as chairman and editor-in-chief of the group, Purie should clamp down on the "hatred emanating from his TV channels" and “hold accountable those that openly engage in communal polarisation under the garb of news reportage”.

The first batch of class 12 students passed out of the school in 1999.