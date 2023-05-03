Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Shubham Rohatgi, who signed off the ATGL's audit for the 2022-23 fiscal on May 2, 2023, on behalf of Shah Dhandharia & Co LLP was also red-flagged by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) in July 2022.



Advising shareholders of four Adani group firms to vote against a number of resolutions including the reappointment of Gautam Adani as managing director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), IiAS had stated that Rohatgi did not have "the requisite experience to audit" a top company.



"We raise concerns over the quality of the audit conducted since the signing partner of FY22 - Shubham Rohatgi - became an associate member of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) in 2018. We believe he does not have the requisite experience to audit the financial statements of a NIFTY 100 company," it had said.



While rebutting the Hindenburg charges, the Adani group had on January 29 stated that it followed a "stated policy of having the global Big Six or regional leaders as statutory auditors".



The reference was to Arthur Andersen, Coopers & Lybrand, Deloitte and Touche, Ernst & Young, KPMG and Price Waterhouse. They have since telescoped into the Big 4 with the creation of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1998 following a merger and the collapse of Arthur Andersen in 2002 after the Enron scandal.