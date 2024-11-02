‘B‘ in BJP stands for ‘betrayal‘, ‘J‘ for ‘jumla‘: Cong launches multi-pronged attack on PM Modi

The Congress on November 2, Friday launched a multi-pronged attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe at the former for its poll guarantees, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying before pointing fingers, the prime minister should note that the "Modi Ki Guarantee" is a "cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

Stating that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla', Kharge said in a post on X, "Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your government! Your drum beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!"

Besides Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal also lashed out at Modi, citing Congress' track record in fulfilling its promises.

"On May 16, 2024, you claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!" the Congress chief said in the post.