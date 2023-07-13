Bringing GSTN under PMLA ahead of polls will lead to tax terrorism, aimed at intimidating opponents: Cong

"The Modi government wants to hit two targets together. Firstly, to break the back of the market and secondly, to twist the organs of the opposition. The PMLA was implemented in GST subjects from July 7. The excuse given was that it was necessary for the country. It was implemented even after nine states opposed it," he said.

The Congress leader also questioned the timing of the move, while pointing out that less than a year is left for the parliamentary polls.

"With the election nearing, the government is finding new techniques and tools to target the opposition," he said while claiming that only 24 convictions have taken place in such cases over decades.

"How and why did this new notification come without any discussion? Is spreading the government's fear and phobia behind this move? Is this a new way to control small and middle-category businesses? Will its special message be only for the opposition? What was the sudden need to bring the GST under the PMLA?" Singhvi asked.

"What was the tearing hurry? Why could this not be discussed? Is harassment the only reason for bringing this law or whether this has been done to control small and medium businesses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?" he asked while alleging that the government took the step without any bona fide reason and that it does not have the bona fide interest of the citizens at heart.