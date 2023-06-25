By ending the boycott of meetings, BRS hints at closeness with BJP

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ended its boycott of meetings called by the Centre, in yet another indication of its closeness with the BJP ahead of Telangana Assembly elections.

After a gap of over two-and-a-half-years, BRS sent its representatives to a meeting convened by the Centre. Its former MP and vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, B. Vinod Kumar on Saturday attended an all-party meeting on the Manipur situation.

The BRS has been boycotting the meetings convened by the Centre since November 2020. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had also skipped the meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.