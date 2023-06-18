MP polls: Telangana Congress party gets a boost from BRS rebels

Fresh off its Karnataka victory, the Telangana Congress party has stepped up its efforts to build a base in the state, by luring rebels from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The Congress appears to have achieved the upper hand over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with two ex-BRS joinees — former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Both leaders were suspended by the BRS in April for anti-party activities, and the BJP had been making serious efforts to woo them.