China expresses anger over Taiwan VP's visit to US

China on Sunday expressed anger over Taiwanese Vice President William Lai's brief visit to the US — a stopover on his way to Paraguay to attend a presidential inauguration.

"China is closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," a Foreign Ministry statement read.

Beijing labeled Lai — a Harvard-educated doctor who has previously stressed Taiwan's independence — a separatist and a "troublemaker."