Haldwani: Residents allege illegal detention, torture by police

Haldwani Police claim to have arrested 30 people for the violence that led to police firing and the loss of six lives on 8 February. Posters have also been pasted with photographs of a dozen odd people who are ‘Wanted’; but an unspecified number of people are said to have been detained by the police illegally in a school 15 km from Haldwani, which has been turned into an interrogation-cum-detention centre.

This was recorded by a fact-finding team that visited Haldwani this week. The team was told that the detainees have no access to legal help and their whereabouts are unknown owing to a curfew and Internet shutdown. Police, however, are said to have barged into as many as 300 houses, broken furniture and appliances, and manhandled family members, including women. Many of the men were taken away and their whereabouts are not known.

The team was constituted jointly by Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a civil society campaign launched in 2017 in solidarity with the victims of mob lynching and communal violence, and Association for the Protection of Civil Rights.

Members of the team were not, however, allowed to visit affected areas and speak to people in view of the curfew, which was relaxed only a week after the violence that broke out on 8 February.

The fact-finding team, which released an interim report on Friday at the Press Club of India, highlighted the need for a thorough and independent inquiry to determine the role of officials in the municipality, the police, and the civil administration, and raised the following questions: