Congress urges Centre to declare J&K floods a national calamity

The Congress on 7 September demanded that the Centre announce a comprehensive relief package for flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir and declare the devastation a national calamity.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra also sought a judicial probe into the death of more than 100 pilgrims in the twin incidents of cloudburst and landslide on the routes leading to Machail Mata and Vaishno Devi shrines in Kishtwar and Reasi districts last month.

Karra claimed that the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to most devastated Jammu dashed the hopes of the affected population.

“Unfortunately, the hope of the 1.40 crore people were not fulfilled... the visit proved a casual approach. He (home minister) went to one of two places (in Jammu) just to show his presence and not bothered to speak about the pilgrims who lost their lives,” the Congress leader said.

He said the BJP-led central government failed to learn lessons from the past calamities and made no concrete effort to tackle natural disasters like flash floods by enhancing the carrying capacity of rivers and flood channels.

“We request that in future, such things do not happen and for that, a comprehensive plan should be made in consultation with all stakeholders. In addition, we also demand a comprehensive package for reconstruction of damaged public and private infrastructure, rehabilitation of affected populations including farmers who have lost their standing crops to deluge,” Karra said.

Urging the central government to declare the disaster caused by heavy rains in J&K a national calamity, he reminded the Centre of its liberal assistance to Nepal in 2015 earthquake and said the people of J&K are looking forward for assistance to rebuild their shattered lives.

“Your own people (in J&K) are yearning for rehabilitation. So many deaths have taken place, but you are completely silent and insensitively handling it,” he said.