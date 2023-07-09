Cutting across the political divide, most NE parties stand united against Uniform Civil Code

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is also being opposed by most of the non-BJP parties, including the allies of the saffron party, in the northeastern region where people belonging to Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities live in reasonable numbers.

Like the CAA, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress and the smaller parties, including the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) and other non-political organisations are strongly opposing the UCC.

The anti-CAA protests had first started in Assam, parts of West Bengal and other northeastern states in 2019 and continued till 2020 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.