First give reservation to women in Lok Sabha, Assemblies: Sharad Pawar on Uniform Civil Code

The Union government should first introduce reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies before talking about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, addressing reporters at a press conference in Pune on Thursday, June 29.

Pawar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become restless after the Opposition parties’ meeting in Patna, which was held on June 23. The next opposition meeting will take place at Bengaluru on July 13-14, he informed.

"Central government has given this issue [Uniform Civil Code] to the Law Commission and the Commission has sought proposals from various organisations. As of now, the Commission has received 900 proposals. I have no idea what is mentioned in those proposals, they did not make it public. Law Commissions, like responsible institutions, should study and work on the proposal/suggestion given to them," he told reporters.

He also said that he is worried that the Sikh community has a different stand on UCC. "The second thing in UCC is that the stand of Sikh, Jains and Christian communities should be cleared. I am worried about one thing, I heard that Sikh community has a different stand. I am collecting more information but I have listened to that Sikh community is not in favour of UCC. The stand of this community can not be ignored," he stated.