Decolonising the law or dehumanising it?

The Central government has deviously attempted to vindicate the three new criminal justice bills (that have since become law) on the grounds that the existing legislation was ‘colonial’, thereby justifying the move with the implication that what was being replaced was anti-Indian. But a comparison with the old legislation shows that the new laws are regressive and far harsher compared to even pre-Independence British legislation.

The new laws, which replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, were passed by Parliament in the absence of 146 MPs from the Opposition, who were suspended.

To assume that all laws made by the British were anti-people and anti-human rights would perhaps be a mistake, particularly in the realm of criminal jurisprudence. The British developed certain principles of criminal law that have stood the test of time and that is the reason why, after independence, many of the existing criminal law statutes were adopted by the Indian Parliament.

In fact, a study of how criminal law protection deteriorated over time from the British period to modern India would show that law-making in India has taken a sharp turn towards very repressive frameworks designed to crush already constrained freedoms. The three newly enacted statutes are a case in point.

Criminal law is more than the words of a statute — they are words permeated by judicial interpretation. When laws are replaced mechanically and casually, the extensive body of jurisprudence tends to disappear with the statute. The history of legal battles is done away with by the erratic decision of a lawmaker to change the law.

Finally, as in the present case, there is a more sinister underlying reason for casual changes in the law. It is to destroy the good in the past and to confuse the present. What is perceptible is the Union government’s intention to destroy the fabric of human rights protection in India and increase the power of the Central government in controlling and oppressing the people of India.