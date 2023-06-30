First batch of 3,500-plus Amarnath pilgrims set out from Jammu base camp

The first batch of Hindu pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu have set out today, June 30.

An official said a multi-tier security setup has been organised, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present to flag off the start of the yatra.

For the travellers, this will be the first leg of the pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine to Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas, bringing them to the twin base camps in Kashmir — Baltal and Pahalgam.

Over 3,500 pilgrims have arrived in Jammu for this journey to Amarnath. LG Sinha flagged off this first batch of pilgrims early this morning.