Arrest Brij Bhushan Singh by June 9: From Kurukshetra Tikait warns Modi govt
If action is not taken against Singh, panchayats will be held across the country, warned the BKU leader
Warning Modi government, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said if Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested, farmers will take the protesting wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9, and panchayats will be held across the country.
He was addressing a khap mahapanchayat in Kurukhsetra, Haryana.
The khap panchayat was held to discuss the future course of action to be taken in the ongoing protest against Singh, who is named as accused in the sexual harassment cases filed by India's top women wrestlers.
“He [Singh] must be arrested, otherwise we shall take these kids [wrestlers] to Jantar Mantar on June 9. That is the decision that we have taken,” Tikait said.
“The government has time till June 9. Today is June 2. We have spoken with the kids. They [wrestlers] are totally demoralised. We would not compromise on anything less than his arrest. Till his arrest, if any mishap takes place, it would be his [Brij Bhushan's] responsibility. Their families are also terrified,” added Tikait.
A Khap Mahapanchayat was previously held in connection with the protest in Uttar Pradesh on June 1.
Saying that the wrestlers are the country’s pride Tikait added, "Even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the manner in which the protesting wrestlers were treated by the Delhi Police"
"At the time of farmers’ protest, we held panchayats across the country. We have to prepare for the protest again," said Tikait.
A panchayat has already been scheduled on June 11 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, then panchayats will be held on 15-18 in Haridwar to garner support for the wrestlers.
"If the matter is not resolved, we shall hold panchayats across the country,” warned Tikait. He also demanded that the criminal cases registered against the wrestlers should be withdrawn.
A day before on Thursday, nationwide protests were held against Singh. Various farmer unions, trade unions and employee unions held demonstrations across the country, demanding arrest of the BJP MP.
Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat are spearheading the protest against Singh for more than 40 days, alleging that Singh has sought sexual favor and tried to molest them on various occasions.
On Tuesday, the protesting wrestlers travelled to Haridwar and announced they would immerse their medals in the river Ganga. However, they were dissuaded by Rakesh Tikait's brother, Naresh Tikait. Farm leaders have sought five days’ time to decide the future course of action.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines