Arrest Brij Bhushan Singh by June 9: From Kurukshetra Tikait warns Modi govt

Warning Modi government, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said if Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested, farmers will take the protesting wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9, and panchayats will be held across the country.

He was addressing a khap mahapanchayat in Kurukhsetra, Haryana.

The khap panchayat was held to discuss the future course of action to be taken in the ongoing protest against Singh, who is named as accused in the sexual harassment cases filed by India's top women wrestlers.

“He [Singh] must be arrested, otherwise we shall take these kids [wrestlers] to Jantar Mantar on June 9. That is the decision that we have taken,” Tikait said.

“The government has time till June 9. Today is June 2. We have spoken with the kids. They [wrestlers] are totally demoralised. We would not compromise on anything less than his arrest. Till his arrest, if any mishap takes place, it would be his [Brij Bhushan's] responsibility. Their families are also terrified,” added Tikait.