'Gas cylinder rates cut thanks to pressure of third I.N.D.I.A. conclave'

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government's decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 was due to "pressure" from opposition alliance INDIA.

Reaching Mumbai with his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav to take part in the third meeting of INDIA, he tweeted: "INDIA is a pride of people, INDIA is a life of people. The Narendra Modi government which has been looting the country for the last 9 years are scared due to the popularity of INDIA and issues of public interest and hence it has slightly reduced the price of LPG cylinder..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday sang a similar tune as he claimed the BJP government at the Centre was forced to reduce prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders thanks to the INDIA conclaves, the third of which will be held here from 31 August-1 September.

Raut said that after the national Opposition bloc meetings in Patna and Bengaluru, the BJP was compelled to slash the rates of gas cylinders, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sharing a similar view.