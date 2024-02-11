Haldwani: Why does the Uttarakhand govt need more central forces?

With shops still shut and streets largely deserted this Sunday, 11 February, internet services still suspended, curfew still enforced in the worst affected area, the Uttarakhand government sought the deployment of yet more central forces in Haldwani this morning, per official sources.

Violence had erupted in the town on 8 February following the demolition of a madrasa and mosque in Banbhoolpura. Six "rioters" were killed while 60 people were injured in Thursday's violence, officials said.

Meanwhile, a key "conspirator" was arrested from Delhi, the Deccan Herald reports, adding that internet connectivity has been restored in the town as of this evening.

Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town. Now officials have reportedly sought said four companies of the Central Paramilitary Forces, with about 100 personnel each, from the Union home ministry to maintain law and order in the Banbhoolpura area, the alleged epicentre of the mob violence.

On Thursday, 8 February, the municipal authorities demolished the Mariyam masjid and the Abdul Razzaq Zakariya madrasa in this locality, because they allegedly encroached on government. The school and attached mosque were built in 2002 on nazul land, per an Indian Express report, which is government land meant for public utilities. The violence following the demolition saw 6 killed and many injured— mainly security forces, official sources claimed.

Locals claimed that they had been remonstrating with the administration and their case was due for a hearing in the courts on 14 February, yet the authorities refused to wait.