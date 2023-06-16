Herald View: Read Those Xs Right

Does the campaign to target Muslims in Uttarakhand over the past few weeks strike you as a departure from the new normal of our time? The communal rhetoric? Same old. Cries of ‘love jihad’? We’ve heard it often enough.

Yes, we’ve added some dull yet dangerous variations on the theme: ‘land jihad’ and ‘fertiliser jihad’, for example, have entered the vocabulary. In the early days of targeting Muslims, which has now become an everyday feature of our lives—some of us have forgotten when they were last less fearful, less curled up, anticipating worse—we were told it’s the so-called ‘lunatic fringe’ that was up to no good; the high and mighty of the Hindutva universe and elected representatives of the BJP would by and large keep their hands—and mouths— clean.

That changed nine years ago, when even senior ministers of the ruling BJP started referring to Muslims as termite that must be exterminated. Closer to elections, especially when there’s anti-incumbency in the air (take Uttarakhand itself, for example, in 2022) and the ‘development’ or ‘welfare’ card seems unreliable in the election campaign, the communal rhetoric will be amped up—suddenly you’ll hear ‘love jihad’ again or the red flag of the Uniform Civil Code will be waved.

When the stakes are higher, and a general election is round the corner, a Muzaffarnagar (2013) or Pulwama (2019) will provide all the grist to whip up communally charged sentiment.

The point of departure, perhaps, in this ongoing and undisguised hate narrative is the call to Muslims to leave the state—or else. Is it perhaps a controlled experiment to test the traction of a mutant virulent idea? Why controlled? Because Muslims comprise under 2 per cent of the population in Purola, the epicentre of the new experiment, and only about 14 per cent of Uttarakhand, and even that slim minority is concentrated in the three districts of Haridwar, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar.