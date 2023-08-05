The Indianisation of Kashmir? Or a Kashmirisation of India into 'New India'?

Democracy is messy and governance is hard even if there is the will for it, which there often isn’t. Good governance requires following the rules and applying rule of law, and this is not easy to do even for the most competent of governments, which this one is not. What is substituted instead of governance is then the removal of democracy, just as was done in Kashmir.

Take Manipur or Gurgaon or Uttar Pradesh. Prosecuting cases is difficult because there are more acquittals than convictions. It is easier to then punish people outside the justice system. That is why bulldozers are now preferred to courtrooms. In Uttar Pradesh, the accused is often kneecapped, meaning shot through the leg, and this is shown as a form of justice. Accused are shot dead in custody, including those who had moved the Supreme Court for protection. This is rule of law in New India, but Kashmiris have long been used to this.