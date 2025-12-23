Indigo cancels 50 flights at various airports on 23 Dec

Domestic carrier IndiGo, which remains under regulatory scrutiny following widespread operational disruption earlier this month, cancelled around 50 flights on Tuesday, 23 December, according to information available on the airline’s website.

The cancellations were spread across multiple airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Pune, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Indore and Patna, indicating that the disruption was not limited to any single region or route cluster. The airline did not issue any immediate explanation for the cancellations, continuing a pattern that has drawn criticism from passengers and regulators alike.

Tuesday’s cancellations come even as IndiGo is operating under a curtailed winter schedule imposed by the government after a dramatic collapse in operations earlier this month. Under its original winter deployment plan, the airline had been permitted to operate 15,014 domestic flights per week, or about 2,144 flights per day — roughly six per cent higher than the 14,158 weekly flights it operated during the summer schedule of 2025.

However, following a wave of disruptions that led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and caused severe hardship to lakhs of passengers across the country, aviation authorities stepped in. At the height of the crisis, IndiGo had cancelled as many as 1,600 flights in a single day, triggering chaos at airports, sharp fare spikes on remaining seats, and widespread complaints from stranded travellers.