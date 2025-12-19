MGNREGA: Thomas Piketty, other global experts cite concerns in open letter to government

Leading world economists, policymakers, lawyers, and civil society members have expressed concern over the dismantling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and its replacement with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament on 18 December.

In an open letter, these individuals while strongly supporting and reaffirming their commitment to MGNREGA , urged that the government to not dismantle the programme, which implements a demand-driven legal right to employment.

The letter states that MGNREGA was originally passed unanimously by Parliament and received support from all parties, cutting across political lines. The fundamental principle of MGNREGA was that the central government should guarantee employment security–as it ensures economic dignity as a fundamental right. The letter states that the results of MGNREGA are living proof of this.