NewsClick founder's judicial custody extended to 25 October

The Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakravarty to 25 October.

Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They were produced in the court on expiry of their 10 days of judicial custody.

A special cell of Delhi Police had arrested both Purkayastha and Chakravarty on 3 October. A day after their arrest, they were sent to seven days’ police custody.

Both then moved the high court challenging their police remand, but Delhi HC upheld the remand. The duo has now moved to the Supreme Court against the dismissal of their petitions challenging police remand.