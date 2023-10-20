NewsClick founder's judicial custody extended to 25 October
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty have taken their case to the Supreme Court after their petitions challenging police remand were rejected
The Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakravarty to 25 October.
Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested in a case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They were produced in the court on expiry of their 10 days of judicial custody.
A special cell of Delhi Police had arrested both Purkayastha and Chakravarty on 3 October. A day after their arrest, they were sent to seven days’ police custody.
Both then moved the high court challenging their police remand, but Delhi HC upheld the remand. The duo has now moved to the Supreme Court against the dismissal of their petitions challenging police remand.
In August, a New York Times investigation had accused NewsClick of being funded by a network linked to US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Purkayastha, had earlier argued before the high court that "all facts are false and not a penny came from China".
On 3 October, in a statement regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out in connection with the UAPA case registered by the special cell, Delhi Police had said a total of 37 male suspects were questioned on the NewsClick office premises, while nine female suspects were questioned at their residences.
The police said digital devices, documents, etc., were seized or collected for examination. The special cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on 17 August under different sections of the UAPA and the IPC against NewsClick.
