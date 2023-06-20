Odisha train tragedy: CBI seals signal JE’s house
The CBI had earlier reached the rented house of the Junior Engineer and had found that the house was locked
The Central Bureau of Investigation on June 19, sealed the rented house of the absconding Soro Section signal Junior Engineer.
According to reports, a CBI team reached the rented house of JE Amir Khan near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro and found that the house was locked.
Later, they sealed the house of Khan.
A source said that two CBI personnel are also keeping a watch on the house.
The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.
However, the signal JE and his family are reportedly missing from the rented place after the tragic accident at Bahanaga that resulted in the deaths of 292 passengers so far.
Meanwhile, the CBI officials have also visited the house of Bahanaga station master for investigation.
