One year on: Orphanage run by Kuki-Meitei couple offers hope for harmony

At the end of a year during which ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei groups polarised Manipur state and its people, a Kuki-Meitei couple running an orphanage fostering children from both communities is testament to the harmony that once was and hope that it will be so again one day soon.

Donjalal Haokip and Rebati Devi, who have no biological children of their own, operate the Ema Foundation home in Keithelmanbi, the sensitive zone between the Imphal Valley and Kangpokpi, the former dominated by Meiteis and the latter by Kukis.

Is it an easy task considering the tense situation in the state? "No. But love is the only counter for violence and the way to peace," 52-year-old Haokip told PTI from the home located in the foothills of West Imphal and Kangpokpi.

The couple, who have been running the orphanage since 2015, foster 17 children from different backgrounds, including Meitei, Kuki, Nagas and even Nepali.

They remember vividly the events of 3 May 2023, when ethnic clashes broke out over a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.