Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will occupy the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab by the Congress party.

The decision on Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal told the media that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to the Pro-tem Speaker about the decision of the Congress party.

"Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

He said the decision on other appointments will be decided later.

The floor leaders of opposition INDIA bloc had got together at the Congress chief's residence to discuss the Speaker's election and sources said they were informed about the "good news".

With this decision, Rahul Gandhi will now get the status of a cabinet minister's rank. This will also enhance his position in the protocol list and could be a natural claimant to the post of prime minister of the opposition bloc.

This will be the first constitutional position that Rahul Gandhi would hold in his long political career of over two-and-a-half decades.