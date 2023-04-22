RSS, BJP carrying out hatred politics to defeat me, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that RSS and BJP indulge in hatred politics against him and want to defeat him at any cost. "BJP is carrying out politics of hatred in Varuna constituency," he said.



Speaking to reporters during his campaigning in Varuna, Siddaramaiah stated that he does not have any personal enmity with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.



"I have been contesting from the region since 1978. Before the Varuna constituency was carved out, I represented this region. People are telling me everyday to remain confident. BJP is carrying out politics of hatred in Varuna. RSS and BJP bent on defeating me. However, the voters here are going to ensure my victory," he said.