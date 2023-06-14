Sane planned Saraswati murder months ago, claim cops

In the Saraswati Vaidya murder case, wherein her live-in partner chopped and boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker, neighbours have claimed that Manoj Sane (56) was seen offering paste or pieces to stray dogs, three or four days before he was apprehended by the police.

In the latest development, neighbours of the 32-year-old victim have told the Mira Road police officials that they saw Sane serving some paste-like food which had the smell of eucalyptus (nilgiri) oil to stray dogs in the society.

According to the Mira–Bhayandar police, Sane allegedly killed his live-in partner Vaidya on June 4 with a tree cutter (recovered by the police). His internet browser history suggests he searched various websites on 'how to dispose of a murdered body'. Eventually, Sane chopped her body into several pieces, boiled them in a pressure cooker, segregated the bones, later ground them and mixed the paste with eucalyptus oil to mask the smell.