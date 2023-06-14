Sane planned Saraswati murder months ago, claim cops
More gruesome details: Sane had ground into paste some of the victim's pressure-cooked bones and fed it to stray dogs
In the Saraswati Vaidya murder case, wherein her live-in partner chopped and boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker, neighbours have claimed that Manoj Sane (56) was seen offering paste or pieces to stray dogs, three or four days before he was apprehended by the police.
In the latest development, neighbours of the 32-year-old victim have told the Mira Road police officials that they saw Sane serving some paste-like food which had the smell of eucalyptus (nilgiri) oil to stray dogs in the society.
According to the Mira–Bhayandar police, Sane allegedly killed his live-in partner Vaidya on June 4 with a tree cutter (recovered by the police). His internet browser history suggests he searched various websites on 'how to dispose of a murdered body'. Eventually, Sane chopped her body into several pieces, boiled them in a pressure cooker, segregated the bones, later ground them and mixed the paste with eucalyptus oil to mask the smell.
"Sane never ever talked to anyone." said Vivek Shrivastav, neighbour of the deceased. In fact, neighbours noted that Vaidya was hardly ever seen outside. If at all she came out, she was always accompanied by Sane. "After June 4, we noticed he started serving food to the stray dogs, which was unusual for him," Shrivastav said. "He used to mask himself. However, the food was some paste smelling like nilgiri oil."
Meanwhile, the investigators claim that due to having been partially boiled or roasted, forensic experts are finding it difficult to ascertain if she was killed or died by suicide.
On June 7, neighbours of the live-in couple complained to the police of a continuous bad odour from their flat. They had also told the police that Sane did not respond to their complaint.
Later, when Mira Road police apprehended Sane, he alleged that Vaidya apparently committed suicide, he had attempted to destroy her body for fear of being charged with murder.
The victim’s remaining body parts were sent for forensic analysis to Kalina in Santacruz. While police await the lab report, they claim it is difficult to ascertain whether Vaidya was murdered or committed suicide or perhaps even induced to kill herself. Analysis of her fat tissues or bones might show if she was poisoned, for example.
The police have also found crime shows on Sane's mobile, and feel it suggests a well-planned murder.
The neighbour also added that they were shocked to know about Saraswati's sisters, as they had never seen any guest coming or going.
