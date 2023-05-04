SC closes proceedings on women wrestlers' plea on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

It granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.



At the outset, the bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, that as per the apex court's April 28 order, assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.



He told the bench that adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers.



Mehta said statements of four complainants, including the minor, has been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC in the case.



Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.



The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.