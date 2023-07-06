Six months on, fresh sinkhole revives fears of subsidence in Joshimath

A sinkhole, more than six-feet wide, emerged near the Saklani home in Joshimath last week. And the crippling anxiety of ‘what next’ gripped the residents of the ecologically fragile Himalayan town once again.

It was almost six months to the day land subsidence around Joshimath on January 2-3 led to hundreds of residents fleeing their homes, which had developed cracks, and taking refuge in hotels, rest houses and at houses of relatives and friends.

That was the dead of winter, this is the monsoon, and nothing seems to have changed, said Anju Saklani. As the rain fell steadily, land near their home caved in with water seeping into their home.

“We have since filled the sinkhole with debris and stones,” Anju told PTI over the phone.