They are planning to arrest me, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chaddha: AAP's Atishi

Delhi minister and Aam Admi Party leader Atishi alleged, on Tuesday, 2 April, that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join them and if she didn’t do so she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the next one month.

“BJP approached a close confidante of mine with the offer to join BJP. I was given two options – join the BJP and save my political career or get arrested within one month by the ED. They mentioned that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP want to topple and destroy the AAP,” said Atishi while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

She asserted that the AAP leaders were not going to become scared of BJP’s threats. “We are soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal, followers of Bhagat Singh, we will die, suffer but will not fall in your trap and join the BJP. As long as there is breath left in even the last AAP leader, we will fight under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership to save the country and the Constitution, and to ensure a better life for the citizens,” underscored Atishi, adding that even after all AAP leaders will be put in jail, common people will come forward to carry on Kejriwal’s fight.