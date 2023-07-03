'Treachery' of highest order: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on NCP developments

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying the development was not a "googly" but a "robbery".



On Pawar's comments, Digvijaya Singh in a tweet on Sunday said, "Not only Robbery Pawar Saheb but Treachery of the highest order. Sad."



When reporters on Sunday asked Sharad Pawar if the move by nine NCP leaders was a game-plan of the BJP or a googly he talked about recently, the NCP president said, "...It is not googly, it is a robbery. It is not an easy thing. The allegations levelled by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) against the party...Now (he) has done an important work of exonerating some of the leaders from those allegations."