We have no idea how the poor are living: Rahul Gandhi on economic mapping

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reiterated his party's resolve to conduct a caste census if voted to power, asserting that this step, combined with economic mapping, would "uproot" the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Gandhi said the Congress' slogan is 'ginti (count)', because that would be the first step towards justice. In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "Have we ever wondered who is poor? How many there are, and in what condition? Is it not necessary to count all this?"

The caste survey conducted in Bihar revealed that 88 per cent of the poor population comes from Dalit, tribal, backward and minority communities, Gandhi said. "The figures from Bihar are just a small glimpse of the real picture of the country, we do not even have an idea what conditions the poor of the country are living in," he said.

Simultaneously, Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat on its third day in the state on Saturday, with Gandhi scheduled to address a gathering of social workers in Narmada district later in the day.

Speaking to PTI, senior Congress MP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is the 56th day, we will be visiting Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Narmada and Surat today."