Whole country will burn like Manipur if BJP is not defeated: Satyapal Malik

Predicting that “the whole country will burn like Manipur if the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is not defeated in the forthcoming elections” one of the most vocal critics of the Modi government, Satyapal Malik— the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir — opined that the saffron party “does not care for social harmony, justice but power”.

Speaking to the National Herald, Malik who has been on a “mission to mobilise anti-BJP forces” in Rajasthan where assembly elections are due in December, also attacked PM Modi for his silence on Manipur violence.

“Modi did not utter a single word on Manipur. The whole state has been burning for over 45 days…Seems the BJP governments (both at the centre and the state) do not care…The whole country will burn like Manipur if the BJP is not defeated in forthcoming elections including the Lok Sabha election in 2024,” Malik reiterated.