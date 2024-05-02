Women of the nation know the truth: Siddaramaiah to Amit Shah
Besides the Prajwal Revanna issue, the Karnataka CM highlighted past instances where the BJP failed to stand with victims of sexual abuse
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took to X on 1 May to question union home minister Amit Shah about the concerning Prajwal Revanna case.
The post not only highlights the allegations against the outgoing Hassan MP, but also talks of past instances where justice seemed to elude victims of sexual violence and the BJP did not support these survivors.
While acknowledging Shah's recent condemnation of violence against women, Siddaramaiah also drew attention to past incidents where such declarations appeared hollow in the face of actual events.
Dear HM Amit Shah avare, thanks for finally expressing outrage in the Prajwal Revanna matter. You have also said you don’t condone violence against women even if it is done by an ally of yours.
One is tempted to believe you, but your conduct in the past has shown that talk is cheap
Siddaramaiah's post references instances where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to stand with victims, instead even seemingly siding with the accused in some cases.
Can we forget how Olympian girls were sexually harassed by your MP? Who did you stand with? Your MP, of course, and you let the women athletes sit in protest on the streets of Delhi for weeks.
Additionally, Siddaramaiah mentioned the release of convicted rapists in the Bilkis Bano case and the party's response to the Unnao and Hathras cases, where victims were purportedly sidelined in favour of the accused.
Can we forget how rapist convicts of the Bilkis Bano were released on parole by the Gujarat BJP government and your party men garlanded them? It took the Supreme Court to reprimand your party’s state govt.
Can we forget how your party stood behind the perpetrators in the Unnao case, where a minor Dalit girl was raped and murdered?
Can we forget how your party defended the perpetrators of rape in the Hathras case?
He also brought up the incident in Manipur that shook the nation's conscience:
Can we forget how the BJP turned a blind eye when women were made to parade naked in Manipur?
Women of the nation know the truth, and it's time for you to wake up to the reality.
He also wrote to PM Narendra Modi requesting him to direct the ministry of external affairs and ministry of home affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to outgoing Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
Prajwal Revanna (33), the grandson of JD(S) chief and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been accused of sexual assault upon numerous women and of recording the episodes, which were apparently stored on a pen drive.