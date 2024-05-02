Women of the nation know the truth: Siddaramaiah to Amit Shah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took to X on 1 May to question union home minister Amit Shah about the concerning Prajwal Revanna case.

The post not only highlights the allegations against the outgoing Hassan MP, but also talks of past instances where justice seemed to elude victims of sexual violence and the BJP did not support these survivors.

While acknowledging Shah's recent condemnation of violence against women, Siddaramaiah also drew attention to past incidents where such declarations appeared hollow in the face of actual events.